Quality of Undeath Update

Our number one most requested feature has always been a stash, where you can store your favourite items, and now it's finally here!
The stash comes with two new helpful skeletons, and a host of other additions, improvements, and fixes.
Garfield is here to fulfil another common request from the players. He will reset all your upgrade cards for a modest fee, so you can setup a whole new build. Make different choices if you feel like you've focused on the wrong thing, or just pick different cards to try out different builds for the fun of it.
If you like to command heroes or other more tanky units, you may have found yourself in a situation where clerics and vampirism just don't cut it when it comes to healing. Pierce will heal all of your units to full health, so long as you produce the coin.
Both our new friends can be rescued from the Catacombs, and will join you in the Crypt, where you will also find the stash.
The update also includes a couple of new item features, significant performance improvements, balancing tweaks, and general fixes, and quality of life improvements.
Here's a change list:
- Added stash to hub
- Added unit healer (rescuable in catacombs)
- Added upgrade card reseter (rescuable in catacombs)
- Added sceptre of siege (summon crossbowmen)
- Added increased raise area item affix
- Limited protect ring to 95%
- Increased fireball damage scaling
- Blocked chickenify of chickens
- Rarer items in shops in ng+
- Increased scythe damages a bit
- Higher rarity item drops at higher necro levels, and particularly ng+
- When dying, get recently spawned item loot to crypt
- Buffed upgrade card hp and mana rewards
- Made catacomb bridge wider for better AI navigation
- Added alternate summon gfx option
- Added pausing the game when losing focus
- Stats screen scrolling with mouse wheel & small padding at end
- Fixed dialogue screen position align + improved panel texture
- Engine performance improvements
- Slight performance improvement for clerics & goblins AI
- Fixed ground item pos loading bug
- Fixed bug in german translation: unit attack speed was translated as unit attack damage
- Fixed ground normal texture bug
- Added failsafe check for killed buildings in case of rare quest item bug
- Added sanity checks for item level requirement not getting higher than max player level
Now better go rescue our caged undead friends!
