Quality of Undeath Update

Our number one most requested feature has always been a stash, where you can store your favourite items, and now it's finally here!

The stash comes with two new helpful skeletons, and a host of other additions, improvements, and fixes.

Garfield is here to fulfil another common request from the players. He will reset all your upgrade cards for a modest fee, so you can setup a whole new build. Make different choices if you feel like you've focused on the wrong thing, or just pick different cards to try out different builds for the fun of it.

If you like to command heroes or other more tanky units, you may have found yourself in a situation where clerics and vampirism just don't cut it when it comes to healing. Pierce will heal all of your units to full health, so long as you produce the coin.

Both our new friends can be rescued from the Catacombs, and will join you in the Crypt, where you will also find the stash.

The update also includes a couple of new item features, significant performance improvements, balancing tweaks, and general fixes, and quality of life improvements.

Here's a change list:

Added stash to hub

Added unit healer (rescuable in catacombs)

Added upgrade card reseter (rescuable in catacombs)

Added sceptre of siege (summon crossbowmen)

Added increased raise area item affix

Limited protect ring to 95%

Increased fireball damage scaling

Blocked chickenify of chickens

Rarer items in shops in ng+

Increased scythe damages a bit

Higher rarity item drops at higher necro levels, and particularly ng+

When dying, get recently spawned item loot to crypt

Buffed upgrade card hp and mana rewards

Made catacomb bridge wider for better AI navigation

Added alternate summon gfx option

Added pausing the game when losing focus

Stats screen scrolling with mouse wheel & small padding at end

Fixed dialogue screen position align + improved panel texture

Engine performance improvements

Slight performance improvement for clerics & goblins AI

Fixed ground item pos loading bug

Fixed bug in german translation: unit attack speed was translated as unit attack damage

Fixed ground normal texture bug

Added failsafe check for killed buildings in case of rare quest item bug

Added sanity checks for item level requirement not getting higher than max player level

Now better go rescue our caged undead friends!