The Forbidden Court - Preview Stream

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Another stream, and so soon too? That's right! November brings many exciting things to SOLO, first and foremost the 1.1 update "The Forbidden Court"!

You can join us live on Wednesday for a preview on the PvE features of said patch, as well as some talk on when you can expect the update. If all goes well we'll have a separate, second stream, to go in-depth on the PvP changes made in update 1.1 as well.

If you aren't able to join during the stream time, you can always catch a recording of the stream on our YouTube channel.

When? Simply hop into our live stream at 9 PM CEST on November 10th (3 PM EDT, 12 PM PDT): https://www.twitch.tv/swordsoflegendsonline

Game Designer "Atmorph" and Quality Assurance Specialist "Baldrov" will be taking an in-depth look at all things PvE regarding "The Forbidden Court", the largest single update SOLO has seen since release earlier this year.

A new zone, upcoming raids, new systems and changes to old ones - there are topics aplenty!

Whenever possible, chat questions will be adressed directly.

Plus, we’re not only on Twitch! You can also follow the stream on YouTube and our Steampage.

Note: The stream will only be available in English – enjoy!

See you there!

The SOLO Team