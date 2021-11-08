The ASCENDANCY PATCH

Roguelike mode has changed: You know have an ascendancy mode. Ascendancy mode comes with 9 levels, each making the game incrementally harder. By completing the game in ascendancy mode, you unlock the next level!

Difficulty levels:

Vanilla - base game. Never talk to strangers - Enemy numbers now scale with ascension level. Cherry Picked Curses - Add 3 cursed weight cards to your inspiration deck. Muscle Hustle - Enemy Health and Damage now scales with ascension level. Just a flesh Wound - Replace 3 backstory cards with 3 wounds. The Kakistocracy - More elites, scales with ascension level. Maximized Minimalism - Bosses drop less loot. Your Glod and Your Life - Expensive Shops A Subtle Shift of Emphasis - Enemies leave necrotic fields which heals them, on death.

Each ascension difficulty multiplies your end score by it's number - so at Ascension 5, it's your score x5. Ascension 9 is HARD. This is the "dead souls" of difficulty. It requires an insane amount of knowledge of the game, and some luck.

Because of the shift in the Roguelike mode, we are resetting the highscore. We are also merging the highscore into the Steam's official highscore system, which means that you can only have one entry at a time, however, in the future this should become a more stable solution.

We are releasing this highscore + mode now, primarily for testing. Expect there to be fixes and adjustments!

Other changes:

Equipment drop levels have been somewhat nerfed in Ascendancy mode. Expect the same amount of drops, but for them to be slightly less powerful.

New inspiration card - Cursed Weight. It does nothing.

Various minor bugfixes :)

Enjoy!