EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 12

Maintenance: Scrap Requirement x 1 moved to Commander Level 10

Maintenance: Stone Requirement x 1-10+ moved to Commander Level 8

Colonists no longer wake up if they are stepped on.

Hunger no longer kills instantly, but rather colonist takes damage over time just like with the thirst.

When Colonist is Taking Hunger or Thirst damage, the stat icon above their head will become more aggressive to indicate the current status of the colonist more clearly, and in addition, Hunger, Thirst, and Hypothermia has new damage effect.

Murder Hornets on TANAS-6 now use GEN2 Critter Core, and in addition, they sleep just like any hostile critter on another map during the first hours.

Fixed bug where Raging Condition for females was not showing proper text.

Fixed bug where if colonist died, it could show a duplicate notification.

Fixed bug where few flying critters would make footstep sound.

Fixed bug where colonists would not use sleep zones during the night.

Fixed bug where colonists would sometimes idle more than usual.

Fixed bug where colonists would sometimes stop->move->stop->move when seeking food or water.

Fixed bug where in some rare instances colonist task list would not reset properly after completing task resulting in slightly varied colonist priority task list for the next batch of work.

Fixed bug where Selection Marker was not properly removed when colonist died.

Fixed bug where if colonist is moving (Order Move) and someone wants to heal them, their animation would not reset properly.

Fixed bug where if the critter was around bodge bomb then designated colonist would drop bodge bomb task to fight.



What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

