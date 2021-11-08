The Riftbreaker Experimental Branch Update, Nov 8th 2021

Hello Riftbreakers,

After a long period of testing and bugfixing we managed to push out a substantial stability patch for the game last week. Now it is time for another experimental update, focusing on gameplay changes and balancing improvements.

Thanks to your feedback regarding the difficulty of the Campaign Mode we have made a number of changes meant to diversify the available difficulty levels a bit further than they are right now. We have changed the composition of attack waves, their intensity, as well as the difficulty scaling parameters. The Easy mode should be easier, while the Hard and Brutal modes become more challenging.

Additionally, this patch includes a number of improvements regarding the Tanzanite and Ferdonite cultivation missions. Searching for specimens of the required species should be a lot easier now.

Due to the significant amount and severity of changes, this patch will first become available on the Steam experimental branch. Here are the instructions on how to access it:

To join the experimental branch:

create a backup copy of your save folder (Documents/The Riftbreaker)

disable Steam Cloud save backup

go to your Steam Library

right-click on The Riftbreaker

select 'Properties,’ then 'Betas,’ and use the following password: IknowWhatImDoing

After that, you will be able to choose 'experimental' from the drop-down menu. Download the update, play the game and let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: #rb-experimental-feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your feedback.

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: Saves that you create on the Experimental Branch WILL NOT be compatible with older versions of the game like the current, default branch of the game. They will be compatible with future versions of the game. Please manually backup your save files if you plan on reverting to the default branch of the game.

The experimental branch might contain severe errors and bugs. If you are not sure if you want to accept that risk, we recommend waiting until the patch is confirmed to be stable and until it arrives on the main branch.

Campaign Mode Balancing:

Changes have been introduced to the gameplay difficulty on Easy, Hard, and Brutal on all Mining Outpost Missions. Easy is easier, Hard is harder and Brutal is brutal. Difficulty balancing changes are multilayered; on the higher difficulty settings enemy attacks arrive slightly more often, attack wave difficulty increases slightly faster and attack wave composition includes more varied units as well as Alpha and Ultra strains. All difficulty balancing changes take effect immediately after loading the game - the next attack wave that you encounter is going to be already stronger.

Introduced new attack wave composition on the Headquarters map and the Cobalt Mining Outpost.

Slightly decreased attack strength on Easy and Normal on the Headquarters map.

Added Hedroner spawns on sludge pools in all campaign mode Acidic Plains missions.

Updated Tanzanite Concentration map generation settings (more mushrooms!).

Updated Rhodonite Concentration map generation settings (more crystals!).

Tanzanite Concentration mission includes much more Bulbus Pirum Purpura.

Ferdonite Concentration mission includes much more Vitreus Implexus Corulus.

Improved radar range display on the minimap - the area of effect of multiple radars merges together to improve the clarity of the minimap.

Fixed multiple crash bugs.

