Defold Steam Version 1.2.188 Update

The base Steam version of Defold has been updated to 1.2.188. This update was done due to some of the examples no longer working on the previous base version as some features have changed / been added (the examples are always pulled from the latest versions online). Typically the base version of Defold will not be updated on Steam except for situations like this where breaking changes in some way make it necessary. This is due to the fact that developers who use Defold may wish to stay on a specific version and not immediately update to the newest stable version. Instead of always updating the base Steam version you are usually able to update to the newest version whenever you wish to from within the Defold editor itself.

If you need to you can download previous versions from the GitHub releases page for Defold here: https://github.com/defold/defold/releases