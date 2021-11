Hey everyone!

Work continues on the game. As ever, thank you for all the great feedback which has been really useful.

Just an update for those who might be wondering: The game is now on v1.1.8, all of the new versions since 1.1.0 have been logging tweaks, or fixes for edge case issues that people have been finding - to try and get the game 100% super solid.

A larger update with something fun will be incoming, hopefully in a few weeks :)

'til next time!