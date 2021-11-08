More languages plus a few fixes

Hey all!

We are happy to tell you that the game was localized in four additional languages!

This was made possible by very dedicated members of our community, so thank you all for helping us by contributing your time and effort!!

Translators:

French: Apocryph

Norwegian: Signe "Barthymeus" B.

Finnish: Tikki

Slovak: Borisss (did you know that Borisss is creating games as well? If you are looking for more Puzzle Games, why not check out his?? :) Car Puzzler & BonVoyage! )

A language you'd like to see in the game is missing? Feel free to add it here! :)

Enjoy the game, have a great day and stay safe!

WUFF ૮ ⚆ﻌ⚆ა