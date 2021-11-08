Beta branch now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You can now download and play the beta branch of Grid Slayer.

To activate: Right click on Grid Slayer in your Steam Library and select Properties. Then click 'betas' and select the beta testing option. Steam should then immediately start downloading the latest Grid Slayers update.

Meet the Mad Alchemist, the Shroom Ninja, updated enemies, smoother optimization, new Card art and some new Insights to change up the game. And undoubtedly a whole bunch of bugs to go with them: you can report them through the "Bugs" topic here on the community. You can also join our Discord!

I'll post more details about all the changes when I upload the update to the main build. Until then enjoy the beta version of Grid Slayers with plenty of new content to sink your claws into.

The next big update for Grid Slayers is confirmed for December 2021 and we're well on track to finish the game early next year. Stay tuned!