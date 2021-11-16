Share · View all patches · Build 7674930 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 16:13:14 UTC by Wendy

This free update is the culmination of months of hard work spent improving Outriders, addressing feedback, and making it the game you asked for.

This post will cover the highlights of the New Horizon Update, but do check out our mega-blog if you're interested in more specific details of everything or learning more about how much Outriders has changed since launch.

We today also revealed our upcoming expansion: Worldslayer. We’ll share more about Worldslayer in Spring 2022, but today is dedicated to the New Horizon update.

To celebrate the release of this update we have prepared a special New Horizon Celebration Package for all players, including new Demo players! Simply launch or download Outriders and start playing between November 16th, 3pm UTC / 8am PST and November 30th, 3pm UTC / 8am PST. You will then receive a free Legendary Armour item on your most experienced character’s inventory or your stash within 24 to 48 hours.

Thank you for playing the Outriders New Horizon update and we look forward to seeing you on Enoch!

CHANGE NOTES

HEADLINE CHANGES

For more details on each of these changes, please scroll down through the DETAILED CHANGES section. Bug Fixes can be found in the BUG FIXES section at the bottom of this post.

*** Expedition Timers have been removed

Four New Expeditions Added

Transmog System Added

Tiago’s Store has been Reworked

Certain Legendary Gear Sets have been Reworked

Changes and Buffs to certain Mods

Changes and buffs to certain Class Tree nodes

Changes and buffs to certain Skills **

DETAILED CHANGES

GENERAL CHANGES

The video that plays when launching Outriders can now be skipped.

The Eye of the Storm now includes a pick-and-choose Legendary item reward.

Added a Quick Mark functionality to Vendors.

Improved the readability of Mod descriptions, especially when viewed on a large TV or Monitor. This change means that certain information is now viewed on the Details window rather than in the Quick View window.

Reduced the volume of background audio of certain menu and loading screens.

Added a minimum damage limit for the Brood Mother’s “Perforate” ability. This will ensure the ability does not have too large of a disparity in its min/max damage output.

Changed the Heir to the Desert configuration so that it now plays like an Assault Rifle (as intended and described) rather than a Submachine Gun.

EXPEDITION TIMERS HAVE BEEN REMOVED

Expeditions are no longer time restricted and the timer has become optional.

In this new system, finishing an expedition, regardless of how long it takes, will earn you the Expedition Reward.

For more details please check out our mega-blog.

FOUR NEW EXPEDITIONS ADDED

We’ve added four brand new and massive Expeditions, taking you to previously unexplored areas of Enoch.

Each Expedition features an exciting mini story, connecting you with characters and events experienced in the main campaign.

Even new Expedition players will already have access to the first of the four fresh Expeditions, with the others unlocking at CT4, CT8 and CT12.

Molten Depths will send you back to Eagle Peaks. When a drop pod signal activated, Dunham investigated and found a hidden power station. In order to take it back online, she wants you to clear out the station from any unwanted tenants, no matter the size, shape and form.

will send you back to Eagle Peaks. When a drop pod signal activated, Dunham investigated and found a hidden power station. In order to take it back online, she wants you to clear out the station from any unwanted tenants, no matter the size, shape and form. The City of Nomads will confront you with a character, who is haunted by the sins of his past. Very aware of his dark history, you decide to help him in protecting the old Pax village Uketu Atarah.

will confront you with a character, who is haunted by the sins of his past. Very aware of his dark history, you decide to help him in protecting the old Pax village Uketu Atarah. In The Marshal’s Complex , Corrigan, the great grand marshal himself asks you to reclaim a facility near Deadrock Pass, taken by insurgents. It won’t take you long to discover that this facility is anything but just another insurgent camp.

, Corrigan, the great grand marshal himself asks you to reclaim a facility near Deadrock Pass, taken by insurgents. It won’t take you long to discover that this facility is anything but just another insurgent camp. The Wellspring. Tiago told you about the Pax legend of a sacred place called Atuma ih Taru, where pilgrims would take long travels to sacrifice their treasures into deep wells. You and your team are in search of those forgotten riches, if it wasn’t for this tremendous storm that seems to get stronger and stronger.

For more details please check out our mega-blog.

TIAGO'S STORE HAS BEEN REWORKED

Tiago’s store has been overhauled. It still sells Legendary gear, but now offers two additional options:

Re-roll the available Legendary gear on offer.

Purchase a mystery Legendary gear piece.

Both of these options will cost Drop Pod Resources.

For more details please check out our mega-blog.

TRANSMOG SYSTEM ADDED

We’ve added a brand new Transmogrification system to Outriders. This allows you to change the visual aspect of an item to that of another item, while maintaining the mods and stats of the original gear piece. For weapons, this will also include all sounds.

Transmogging is entirely free and can be done practically at any time. No convoluted systems, MTX or ingame resources required.

For more details please check out our mega-blog.

CHANGES TO GEAR AND LEGENDARY SETS

TRICKSTER

Trespasser Set

A new set bonus has been added to the existing bonus.

The existing bonus is: “Player characters inside Slow Trap cannot die”.

The additional new set bonus is: “Increase damage by 6% per enemy affected by a Deception skill. Additionally, Players can't die inside Slow Trap.” Note: Deception Skills are: Slow Trap, Venator’s Knife, Time Rift



TECHNOMANCER

Torrential Downpour Set

The extra cluster bombs spawned by the set bonus of the Torrential Downpour Set have had their deployment time reduced.

A bug that was preventing an extra mine’s deployment after a direct hit was also fixed

Grim Inventor’s Set

The set bonus of Grim Inventor set has been changed so that Tools of Destruction can be refilled multiple times during its duration: The old set bonus was: While Tool of Destruction is active, a confirmed hit with Pain Launcher refills 20% ammunition for both minigun and the RPG. This only happens once for each Tool of Destruction usage. The new set bonus is: While Tool of Destruction is active, a confirmed hit with Pain Launcher refills 20% of the ammunition for both Minigun and the RPG.



PYROMANCER

Lava Lich Set

The set bonus of the Lava Lich set has had the cooldown reduction it provides increased to 30% (Previously: 10%)

Reforged Set

Reforged was originally intended to be a Long Range Firepower set. However, players have mostly used it with Anomaly Power builds. We have therefore changed the attributes of this set to better support Anomaly Damage builds. The Long Range attributes on all set pieces have been changed for either a Cooldown Reduction or a Skill Leech attribute.

The Reforged Head Armour set piece, Cowl of the Reforged, has had its attributes swapped: The Health attribute has been replaced with an Anomaly Power attribute. The Long Range attribute has been replaced with either a Cooldown Reduction or a Skill Leech attribute This change makes the helmet more suitable to the sets new functionality of an Anomaly Power oriented build.

The Reforged Chest Armour set piece, Armor of the Reforged, has had its mod swapped: The “Bullet Absorption” mod has been replaced with the “Ash Grasp” mod, which inflicts Ash on all enemies in Thermal Bombs AOE range prior to its explosion. This should make Thermal Bomb much easier to use as part of this set.

The Reforged Lower Armour set piece, Waistcloth of the Reforged, has had its mod swapped: The “Wildfire” mod has been replaced with the “Fire Frenzy” mod, which provides an additional use of Thermal bomb.

The Reforged Feet Armour set piece, Boots of the Reforged, has had its mod swapped: The “Nova Master” mod has been replaced with the “Anomaly Hunger” mod. By making this change, we expect the Feed the Flames skill to deal more damage, making it a better tool to detonate Thermal Bombs.

The set bonus of the Reforged set has had its damage bonus increased. Using Thermal Bomb increases the next damage of Feed The Flames by 75% (Previously: 50%) Using Feed The Flames increases damage of next Thermal Bomb by 75% (Previously: 50%)



DEVASTATOR

Deathproof

A new set bonus has been added to the existing bonus. The existing bonus is: “Reduce the Cooldown of Boulderdash by 90%.” The additional new set bonus is: “Reduce the Cooldown of Boulderdash by 90% and increase Firepower by 15% of Armor.”

The Deathproof Gloves Armour set piece, Deathproof Gauntlets, has had its mod swapped: The “King Slayer” mod has been replaced with the “Death’s Door” mod.



Marshal

The set bonus of the Marshal set has had its shared bonus derived from Anomaly Damage increased to 40% (Previously 10%)

The Marshal Gloves Armour set piece, Marshal’s Gauntlets, has had its mod swapped: The “Shattered Armour” mod has been replaced with the “Mosh Pit” mod. The Shattered Armor mod removed Armor from enemies, while the Mosh Pit mod applies the status effect Vulnerability. As the Marshal gear is more of a Anomaly Power set, we decided it was a better fit to increase damage from all sources instead of reducing enemy Armor.



Statue

The Statue set has had its attributes swapped: The Skill Leech attribute has been replaced with a Close Range Damage attribute.



CHANGES TO MODS

The mechanics of Fortress have been reworked. The new description and effect is now: Shots increase your current Armor and Resistance by 5%, stacking up to 3 times. At maximum stacks, the buff is doubled and additionally grants 30% damage increase for 10 seconds. The cooldown between stacks is 0.2 seconds. For more information as to why this was done, please see our discussion thread about it here. Please note that following community feedback, the amount of stacks (from 5 to 3) and the cooldown between stacks (from 1s to 0.2 seconds) have both been reduced since we previously announced the changes coming to Fortress. These changes mean that players will be able to proc. Fortress faster and that that all weapon types will be able to proc it as well.



* The Cooldown Mechanics of all mods are now “universal cooldowns”. Cooldowns for mods are now set to “per character” rather than per “mod instance”.

The main effect of this change is that it is no longer possible to cycle through and trigger the same mod effect within a very short space of time. In order to compensate for potential damage reductions as a result of this change, the below mods have all been buffed. * For more information as to why this was done, please see our discussion thread about it here.

Moaning Winds has had its damage increased by 60% (From base 120 to 191)

Concentration Blast has had its explosion damage increased by 27% (From base 35 to 48.3)

Concentration Blast has had its max targets reduced to 4 (Previously: 6)

Ultimate Bone Shrapnel has had its damage increased by 14% (From base 63 to 71.82)

Bombs Ahead has had its damage increased by 14% (From base 62 to 71)

Legendary Minefield has had its damage increased by 11% (From base 20 to 22.3)

Kinetic Stomp has had its damage increased by 34% (From base 72 to 96.48)

Weakness Trap has had its damage increased by 237% (From base 18 to 60.6)

Sandstorm has had its damage increased by 42% (From base 7.2 to 10.25)

Wrath of Moloch has had its damage increased by 37% (From base 50 to 68.5)

Scrap Grenade has had its damage increased by 17% (From base 70 to 81.8)

Deadly Disturbance h as had its damage increased by 27% (From base 69 to 87.3)

Ravenous Locust has had its damage increased by 50% (From base DOT tick, per second, 4 to 6.66)

Ravenous Locust has had its duration reduced by 4 seconds, down to 6 seconds (Previously 10 seconds)

Radiation Splash has had its damage increased by 208% (From base 38 to 114)

The effect of the “ Gunshield ” mod has been changed. It will now provide a 30% increase to Firepower, rather than a flat numerical increase



CHANGES TO CLASS TREES

ALL CLASSES

Class Skill nodes that grant an AP bonus have been increased to granting 10% AP (Previously 6%)

TRICKSTER

Disruption Shield The Shield provided by using DECEPTION skills has been increased from 20% to 50%.

Profit Squared The Healing provided by this node has been increase from 5% to 10% per ammo pack picked up.



TECHNOMANCER

Sidearm Adept The Weapon Damage Bonus provided by this node has been increased from 12% to 20%.



PYROMANCER

Steady Fire The Weapon Recoil Reduction provided by this node has increased from 30% to 40%.

Sidearm Adept The Weapon Damage Bonus provided by this node has been increased from 12% to 20%.



DEVASTATOR

Profit Squared The Healing provided by this node has been increase from 5% to 10% per ammo pack picked up.

Steady Hands The Weapon Recoil Reduction provided by this node has been increased from 30% to 40%.



CHANGES TO CLASS SKILLS

TRICKSTER

Slow Trap A new effect for the “ Speed Boost ” mod has been added to the existing effect. The existing effect is: Allies within the sphere receive 0.2% movement speed bonus. The additional new effect is: Speed Boost will now reduce the duration of revives within the Slow Trap sphere by 50%.



BUG FIXES

Bug Fixes General:

Fixed a progress blocker in the “Mentor” main quest which would prevent a cutscene from triggering.

Fixed a bug that would cause Alpha Perforo’s to break out of CC (such as the Frozen or Ash status effects) if they were staggered.

Fixed a bug that prevented the “Heart of the Wild” Expedition from progressing if a Venomous Perforo was the last enemy to die during one of the battles.

Fixed a bug in the “Chem Plant” Expedition that could cause the the player’s primary weapon to use the mods of their secondary weapon if they changed weapons while activating the lever.

Fixed a bug that caused the end of Expeditions summary screen to not display true values for the “Damage Blocked” stat.

Fixed a bug that could cause the FOV to reset itself under certain conditions on PC.

Resolved issues related to ingame invites not being received under certain conditions.

Various other bug and crash fixes.

Bug Fixes to Mods:

Fixed a bug that caused the “ Moaning Winds ” mod to deal different damage between Host and Client. It was previously triggering twice for Client players. The damage on Client will now match the damage on Host.

” mod to deal different damage between Host and Client. It was previously triggering twice for Client players. The damage on Client will now match the damage on Host. Fixed a bug that would prevent mods inserted in armor from properly scaling with the armors level if the armor was upgraded through Zahedi. This bug would previously fix itself after an area transition.

Fixed a bug that caused the “ Even Odds ” mod to stack 5 times, instead of the stated 3 times.

” mod to stack 5 times, instead of the stated 3 times. Changed the “ Armor Boost ” mod so that it now scales to the armor item it is inserted into, rather than scaling with the player level and stopping at level 30.

” mod so that it now scales to the armor item it is inserted into, rather than scaling with the player level and stopping at level 30. Fixed a bug that caused the “ Emergency Stance ” mod to not trigger if the damage instance that proc’d the mod also inflicted “Knockback” on the player.

” mod to not trigger if the damage instance that proc’d the mod also inflicted “Knockback” on the player. Fixed a bug that caused the “ Anomaly Mutation ” mod to not inflict the Burn or Slow status as intended.

” mod to not inflict the Burn or Slow status as intended. Fixed a bug that caused the “ Bullet Absorption ” mod to replenish 80% instead of it’s intended 40% of ammo.

” mod to replenish 80% instead of it’s intended 40% of ammo. Fixed an issue that could cause frame (FPS) drops if the “Damage Link” mod was using in combination with the “Pain Transfer” mod.

Bug Fixes to Skills:

The description for " Endless Mass " now also mentions the Slow status effect that it inflicts.

" now also mentions the Slow status effect that it inflicts. Fixed a bug that would prevent the Technomancer “ Cold Snap ” skill from freezing enemies if it was triggered while the player rolled off an edge.

” skill from freezing enemies if it was triggered while the player rolled off an edge. Fixed a bug that could cause Technomancer Turrets to fall through the ground if they were thrown too low or too high.

to fall through the ground if they were thrown too low or too high. Added the icon for the “Cryo Turret” skill to the Technomancer’s “Engineer” and “Senior Engineer” class nodes. These nodes were already affecting the “Cryo Turret” skill anyway.

Bug Fixes to Class Nodes:

Fixed a bug that resulted in the Pyromancer “Gifted” class node not granting it’s bonuses properly.

Thank you again for playing the New Horizon update. We'll see you on Enoch Outrider!