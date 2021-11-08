Update v7.10

Fix the problem that the musket shooting skill is changed to missile skill which cannot be used by left click

Fix the bug that the status machine gets stuck after using props and using general attack immediately

Modify the artifact soul energy acquisition according to the number of layers in endless mode

(Every 100 levels increase the soul power acquisition by 20%)

Modify the backup archive after endless mode tier jumping and teleporting

Modified the abnormal damage no longer triggers the direct attack effect

Modified the abnormal damage calculation process to correlate with direct damage

Modified the abnormal damage no longer triggers the blood draw effect

Modify the unification of both English and Chinese damage units to K and M

Modified the problem of camera blocking the view in some rooms of the camp

Adjusted to remove the ice armor from the elite endless mode

(Removed slowed by hit, kept ice ball)

Adjustments to enhance some talent effects

Ranger talent adjustments.

Adjusted Sunder talent value up to 25%

Adjusted Pierce talent to 35%.

Adjusted Resist talent to 35%.

Adjusted Snipe talent value up to 35%

Adjusted Couple talent value up by 5 and max level up to 20

Adjusted Ballista talent value up to 50%

Assassin talent adjustment.

Adjusted Raid talent from increasing attack speed per blast to increasing overall attack by 20%, stackable at 4 levels

Adjusted Master Poisoner talent value up to 40%

Adjusted Disciplined Assassin's Blast Damage increase to 20% per blast orb, max level increased to 15

Adjusted Flurry III value up to 80%

Adjusted Backstab value up to 50%

Adjusted Roll Specialist duration to 10 seconds and removed built-in CD

Adjusted Reaver effect so that any attack can trigger after reaching the stacking limit, and increased the damage factor to 4x

Adjusted Avatar of the Assassin effect to increase burst damage per blast ball to 30%, increase backstab damage by 150% and increase duration to 25 seconds

Adjusted the Bladestorm effect to increase the maximum number of blades to 8, increase the duration to 10 seconds, and increase the damage dealt by the blades to 100%.

Adjusted animal companion talents.

Adjusted animal companion max level from weapon level to max dungeon level

Adjusted Gregarious talent value up to 150%

Adjusted Master talent transfer damage value to 40% and reduced auto-summon time to 60 seconds

Spirit Ursa talent adjustment.

Adjusted Spirit Ursa max level from weapon level to max dungeon pass level

Adjusted Savagery talent value up to 260%.

Adjusted Roar talent effect, trigger condition changed to Spirit Ursa attack trigger, trigger range increased to 20m, trigger effect changed from boosting attack speed and blast to boosting attack and blast damage, and value increased to 100%

Master of Secrets talent adjustment.

Adjusted Spell Damage power up to 50%.

Adjusted Surging Tide damage increase to 60% and damage reduction to 30%

Adjusted Mutation Strike value up to 100%.

Adjusted Arcane Torrent effect to increase Arcane Missile damage to 160% and increase built-in trigger frequency by 50%.

Adjusted Temple of the Ancients effect to reduce spell damage bonus interval to 1 second and increase spell damage bonus value to 160%

Adjusted Avatar of Arcana's damage multiplier up to 280% and duration up to 25 seconds. Arcane Missile trigger frequency increased by 100%, number of triggers increased to 6

Adjusted Elemental Synergy up to 50%.

Adjusted Unmake value upwards to 50%

Adjusted Elemental Orb damage up to 100% and increased spinning speed of 150%

Adjusted Flame Synergy damage factor up to 4x and built-in CD reduced to 2 seconds

Adjusted Frost Synergy damage factor up to 4x and built in CD reduced to 2 seconds

Adjusted Toxic Synergy damage factor up to 4x and built in CD reduced to 2 seconds

Adjusted Lightning Synergy damage factor up to 4x and built in CD reduced to 2 seconds

Adjusted Astral Contract effect to increase meteor damage to 3x, reduce built-in trigger CD to 1 second, and increase meteor fall speed by 100%

Adjusted Elemental Storm effect to increase spell damage per level to 40% and duration to 10 seconds

Adjusted the Charged Demolition effect to increase the speed of energy gathering by 100% and increase the damage value per blast to 3x

Adjusted Fire and Ice effect to increase the damage of multiheaded snakes to 180% and increase the number of projectiles fired to 7

Adjusted Orb Blast effect to increase the damage of duplicate elemental orbs to 250%

Adjusted the Energized Orb effect to increase the damage per tier to 60% and increase the maximum stacking tier to 6

Adjusted Avatar of Elements effect to increase the number of elemental orbs to 6, increased the damage of triggered meteorites to 4x, increased the duration of the avatar to 25 seconds and increased the rate of meteorite fall by 100%.

Druid talent adjustments.

Adjusted Nature's Wind damage value up to 200%

Adjusted Nature's Fire damage to 200%.

Adjusted Nature's Ice damage up to 200%.

Adjusted Nature's Wind effect to deal 100% more damage, reduce damage from spells to 40%, and increase duration to 10 seconds

Adjusted Sprout value up to 100%

Adjusted Advanced Blight default damage up to 500%

Adjusted Avatar of Nature duration up to 25 seconds

Adjusted Sharp Claws talent up to 65% and max level up to 25

Paladin talents adjusted.

Adjusted Divine Hammer up to 50%.

Adjusted Hammer of Judgment up to 50%.

Adjusted Reflect effect to be triggered for sure and increased to 200% damage

Adjusted Conquer effect to lower the trigger interval to 2 seconds, and increased the damage reduction to 80%.

Adjusted Holy Scepter effect to increase holy light damage to 250% and reduce damage interval to 1 second and cooldown to 30 seconds

Adjusted Thunder Shield effect to reduce damage dealt to 25%, increase damage dealt to 100%, and increase lightning damage to 500%

Adjusted Contagion effect to increase the damage dealt to 160%

Adjusted the Avatar of Discipline effect to increase the duration of the incarnation to 30 seconds, increase the shield value during the incarnation to 30%, and increase the reduction of the target's abnormal status resistance value to 150%

Adjusted Solemn Watch effect to increase overall attack value to 100% and overall defense value to 60%

Adjusted Formation aura value to 80%

Adjusted Spiked Aura to 100%.

Adjusted Bladed Aura effect from increasing bludgeoning to increasing overall bludgeoning damage and increased to 100%

Adjusted Vengeance Aura effect from increasing attack speed to increasing overall attack and increased to 100%

Berserker and Titan warrior talents adjusted.

Adjusted Mighty Blows talent value up to 50% and level up to level 20

Adjusted Warrior talent value to 50%

Adjusted Overpower talent value up to 2%

Adjusted Bloody talent up to 5%.

Adjusted Rage talent up to 50%.

Adjusted Incarnate ancestor incarnation effect to 230% damage boost and 25 seconds incarnation duration

Adjusted Devour talent effect from increasing attack speed per lacerated target to increasing overall attack, and increased the value to 30%

Adjusted Brandish talent effect from increasing attack speed to increasing defence penetration, and increased the value to 2%

Adjusted the God Hand talent to increase the overall attack boost to 300% and reduced the cooldown to 80 seconds

Adjusted Conviction talent up to 30%

Adjusted Reverse Time talent recovery up to 100%

Adjusted Warpath talent up to 50%

Adjusted Avatar of Judgment effect to lower the trigger interval to 1.5 seconds and increase the damage value to 350%

Bomber and Halo Master talents adjusted.

Adjusted Torch talent value up to 50%

Adjusted Unarmed Mastery talent to increase damage boost to 50% and damage reduction to 25%.

Adjusted Empowered Explosion talent up to 200%

Adjusted Empowered Bomb talent effect from increasing attack speed and blast to increasing overall attack and overall burst damage, and increased the value to 50% and 25%, and increased the duration to 15 seconds

Adjusted Improved Shell talent effect to reduce the delay to 0.5 seconds and reduce the built-in cooldown to 0.5 seconds. Delayed blast damage value increased to 250%

Adjusted Avatar of the Bombardier talent duration value up to 30 seconds

Adjusted Repay talent effect to increase trigger chance to 50% and increase attack and defence bonuses to 30%, max 5 levels

Adjusted the Aura Avatar talent to increase the aura damage per being to 60% and the incarnation duration to 25 seconds

Adjustments to the Flintlock talent.

Adjusted the value of the Blast talent up to 40%

Adjusted Blast talent up to 80%

Adjusted Explosive Mastery talent up to 80%.

Adjusted Explosive Force talent to 300%.

Adjusted Rupture Shot talent up to 25%.

Adjusted Enhanced Magazine talent up to 50%.

Adjusted Cluster Grenade talent duration up to 20 seconds

Adjusted Avatar of the Demolitionist talent effect to increase damage boost to 200% during incarnation and increase incarnation duration to 30 seconds

Adjusted Panache talent to increase grenade damage to 150%

Adjusted the value of the Harsh Execution talent to 25%.

Adjusted Overpower talent up to 125% damage increase

Adjusted Avatar of the Sniper duration up to 25 seconds

Adjusted Power Shot value to 50%.