Quick Start, Improved Presets, Alchemists, Inventors and Polymaths.

Share · View all patches · Build 7674490 · Last edited 8 November 2021 – 10:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

The highlights of this week's patch is the new Quick Start / Presets Manager, as well as the new Philosopher class which let you play as an Alchemist, Inventor or Polymath.

You can view the Alchemist and the Inventor in action in the video below:

YouTube

You can read more details in the patch notes below:

Patch Notes - 08/11 # 1.026.2

Bugfixes

Starting Deck wasn't automatically shuffled after receiving the extra cards from the character creation perks.

Invoked cards from disciplines that didn't match their expertise requirement weren't properly limited by their card level.

'Recharge' effect wasn't restoring charges in completely depleted cards.

Peregrinus perk ripple effect wasn't working correctly (this fix will only apply on characters that doesn't already have this perk.)

Fixed various Gnome Perk typos and definition inconsistencies.

Quick Start / New Presets Manager.

Added 12 pregenerated characters to pick and play. The checkbox in the Quick Start can show or hide these characters.

Your presets will appear in this screen too once you load and resave them with the new system.

The amount of presets you can save increased from 8 to 20.

Saving presets works like before, you choose a slot and click on save preset to save it.

You can update presets from the Quick Start, by clicking on their update button. The current character choices will overwrite the preset.

You can hide presets you no longer want by clicking on their hide button. This doesn't remove the preset, it just hides them from the Quick start screen till they get re-saved.

New Content

Added a new Playable Class: Philosopher.

Philosopher has the Inventor, Alchemist & Polymath specializations.

Added new Diplomacy Cards.

Added new Invention Cards.

Added new Alchemy Cards.

Added new Geomancy Cards.

Misc Changes & Additions

Blocked 'H' shortcut from switching the card view if pressed accidentally while interacting with the World map or in the Character Sheet or in the Deckbuilder outside of an input field.

Blocked 'Z' & 'I' shortcuts from switching ally view and intent view if pressed accidentally while interacting with the World map or in the Character Sheet or in the Deckbuilder outside of an input field.

In Deck Validator: Infused cards won't count as Consumables for the purposes of validating if a Deck is legal.

Changed the Starting Location of 'Urban Gnomes' to Xahn.

The choice cards of 'Choose and Play' cards will no longer reduce Concentration, neither their cost will be affected by the fatigue penalty (as their parent card is already affected by fatigue and unless effortless already depletes concentration).

Fixed an issue with PC name not registering properly in certain cases during Character Creation.

Modding Additions - Creating/Sharing Pregenerated Characters

To create a pregenerate character you place a json file in Mods/My Mod's Name/Presets/ folder. Let's see an example:

Jocasta.json

{

"Nickname": "Jocasta",

"Gender": "Female",

"Avatar": "PCE_centaur_f",

"Organization": "Unaligned",

"Species": "Ulniir",

"Classification": "Centaur",

"Class": "Acolyte",

"Specialization": "Diana's Acolyte",

"Background": "Botanist",

"StartingKit": "Diana's Acolyte Gear",

"DecreaseAttributes": [],

"IncreaseAttributes": [ "Agility", "Agility", "Agility", "Intellect", "Intellect", "Intellect", "Intellect" ],

"IncreaseSkills": [ "Marksmanship" ],

"ForsakeSkills": [ "Conjuration", "Alchemy" ]

}