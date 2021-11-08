UPDATE #10 - AIR TRANSPORTS

This update changes the way you play WOP. From now on, the player can only assign 3 jobs per turn and construct 2 buildings. This has been done to give the game more long-term strategy, so that the player maximizes each turn, and that each turn is more interesting.

In addition, I have introduced a new component for the game: Size of your complex. Now each time a player builds a new room or chamber, the complex will get bigger and citizens will need transportation to get around it. And what better way than to do it in ZEPPELIN?.

Also mention that now the game's factions have different additional advantages when they are chosen by the player.

This is the complete changelog of the version 0.9.3:

ADD

Every Faction is different now.

The players will now have an additional advantage depending on which faction they choose.

New type of citizens: Androids.

New facility to build: Air Transport.

New event: Not enough transports.

New dilemma: Create materials from food.

New indicator for the number of buildings in your complex.

IMPROVEMENTS

Citizens can move around your complex more frequently, changing their position.

A high liberty now produces more citizens wanting to escape from your complex.

Now the jobs panel offers more information.

New sounds in the job panel.

CHANGES

The player only can build 2 rooms/chambers each turn.

The player only can assign 3 jobs each turn.

Runners are now slightly more frequent.

Icon of the Five Eyes Membership has been changed.

BUGFIXES