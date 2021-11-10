Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #30: Geek items

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #30! :dlgift:

New Item Pack #21 - Geek items : 11 brand new items ranging from posters to video games and action figures

: 11 brand new items ranging from posters to video games and action figures A new icon for the insight skill

Employee names added in the newspaper articles

Thank you to everyone who commented in our recent feedback thread! We highly appreciate it and there are a lot of good suggestions in there. :)

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

