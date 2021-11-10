Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #30: Geek items

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!
Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #30! :dlgift:
Update #30
- New Item Pack #21 - Geek items: 11 brand new items ranging from posters to video games and action figures
- A new icon for the insight skill
- Employee names added in the newspaper articles
Thank you to everyone who commented in our recent feedback thread! We highly appreciate it and there are a lot of good suggestions in there. :)
That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3
Changed files in this update