Dealer's Life 2 update for 10 November 2021

Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #30: Geek items

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #30! :dlgift:

Update #30

  • New Item Pack #21 - Geek items: 11 brand new items ranging from posters to video games and action figures
  • A new icon for the insight skill
  • Employee names added in the newspaper articles

Thank you to everyone who commented in our recent feedback thread! We highly appreciate it and there are a lot of good suggestions in there. :)

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

