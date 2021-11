Share · View all patches · Build 7674275 · Last edited 11 November 2021 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Templars!

As of today, the Halloween content has been removed from the game for now, and it will return again as a super secret in the future updates.

Regarding the screenshot contest, we will bring more information soon. 🎃

Thank you all for your support and feedback!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1334730/Dread_Templar/