[Notice][Fixed] Bug Fix for "Snow Mountain Crabmit" level issue

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

Today we received a bug report covering the max level of the "Snow Mountain Crabmit".

The max level of the "Snow Mountain Crabmit" was set to 55 through the update before.

However, due to the carelessness of the development team, the tamed "Snow Mountain Crabmit" after the recent update was able to grow to level 56.

As a result, this resulted in a level imbalance.

The development team has decided to change the max level of it to 56.

Starting with this notice, the level of "Snow Mountain Crabmit" will be changed to 56 when the relevant players are reconnected.

We're sorry to confuse many players.

We will pay more attention to prevent similar things from happening again.

Thank you.