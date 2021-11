Good day, everyone!

Thank you for playing my humble game.

I updated version 1.20.

This version supports network play.

But I used free server,

so many player can't play in network on sometime.

If many player are playing my game,

I will buy a little bit server.

I am not a programmer,

so my game include network play lacks all of things.

If my game has some troubles,

please generously forgive me.

I will do my best for this game!

Thank you, everyone. I wish you good luck~