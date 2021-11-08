Camp Felicitatis + new hair option

Changes made in revision 8030:

Added Camp Felicitatis

Added hair silkiness slider

Added hairstyle "Afro 70"

Hairstyles now have more consistent names.

Fixed a bug that could, in rare cases, prevent fights from appearing on the world map in doomsday mode, especially in the demo.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused faulty, useless paths to show up on the world map when playing doomsday mode in the demo.

The open terrain around Camp Felicitatis offers no cover, so the defenses are very powerful to compensate. They consist of three thermal precision turrets that are triggered by resonators. Therefore, if an enemy dies in one of the resonators, you get additional firepower for 10 seconds from the associated turret. Each further activation of the resonator resets the turret's timer, i.e. in principle it is available indefinitely, provided the resonator receives sufficient supplies.

However, when a turret's timer expires, it shuts off for a 30 second cooldown. I recommend using the irritation pulse regularly to make sure you don't run out of enemies.

The high range of the turrets and the way they are activated enable interesting strategies. The obvious one is to stick with one of the resonators until its turret shuts off. This strategy is simple and safe because there are always alternatives available when you have to leave your position.

A more difficult and risky one is to use an active precision turret to fire at opponents in another resonator. This way you can activate several turrets at the same time, with a correspondingly higher firepower. The danger is of course that several turrets switch off, leaving only the weak resonators.

I made a new hairstyle, an afro. I know, this is not a common style nowadays, but it is really iconic and perfectly fits the style of my game, so I just had to do it. Of course, it's fully equipped with physics.

However, I was a bit disappointed when it was finished. I couldn't put my finger on it at first, but something felt off. After a while I realized that my hair shader suggests smooth, straight hair, when a real afro needs curly hair, of course. I needed to fix this.

I reworked the hair shader to include a paramter that controls its glossiness, or silkiness as it's called in the UI. You can find this slider right under the hair color options.

The default value is 50%, which results in exactly the same appearance as before. Below 50% you get a more matt or dry look, above you get a greasy or wet look. Very low values can also be used to immitate the look of non-natural hair dyes.