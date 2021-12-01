Ver. Nov 8 2021 Patch Notes

This update (Build ID: 7673983) applies the following added content, adjustments, and bug fixes:

Added Content

-Implemented a complete overhaul for "Sakuna the Efflorescent"

-Added new Spirit Boughs as rewards for "Sakuna the Efflorescent"

-Added dishes that use ingredients that were previously underutilized

-Added several new icons for dishes

Adjustments

-Buffs for different weather patterns now take effect everywhere instead of only indoors

-Full Throttle now correctly applies to raiment skills that cause debuffs

-Full Throttle and Divine Maiden now correctly apply to Toxic Crown

-Added to the divine raiment tutorial during the opening

-Minor typo fixes

Bug Fixes

-Fixed an issue where changing equipment during battle on the lowest floor of Amagaeshi Shrine could cause a crash

-Other minor bug fixes