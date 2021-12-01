Ver. Nov 8 2021 Patch Notes

This update (Build ID: 7673983) applies the following added content, adjustments, and bug fixes:
Added Content
-Implemented a complete overhaul for "Sakuna the Efflorescent"
-Added new Spirit Boughs as rewards for "Sakuna the Efflorescent"
-Added dishes that use ingredients that were previously underutilized
-Added several new icons for dishes
Adjustments
-Buffs for different weather patterns now take effect everywhere instead of only indoors
-Full Throttle now correctly applies to raiment skills that cause debuffs
-Full Throttle and Divine Maiden now correctly apply to Toxic Crown
-Added to the divine raiment tutorial during the opening
-Minor typo fixes
Bug Fixes
-Fixed an issue where changing equipment during battle on the lowest floor of Amagaeshi Shrine could cause a crash
-Other minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update