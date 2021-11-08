 Skip to content

TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity update for 8 November 2021

Update: Addition of Gravity Orb and New Maps, Notice About Server Change

Dear Users,

Thank you very much for your continued support.

An update has gone live, please read on to find out more about the changes.

  • Server Migration

    Following the end of service for Tokoyo: The Tower of Perpetuity's server, we have switched over to a brand new service, which unfortunately will cause the number of candies to be reset. As such, we will set the starting candy amount at 380 for November.
  • Added 12 new maps.
  • Added Gravity Orbs

    When you are in contact with the aura of a suspicious purple orb, your jumping ability will be significantly increased and your descending speed will be significantly decreased. Be extra careful in areas with Succubus and Harpies.
  • Increased Imibi's skill power by 20%.
  • Several minor adjustments and bug fixes.

Update

Firstly, we would like to apologize for the delay with this update. The main reason we could not deliver on time was the unexpected end of service of our server. As a result, we had to reconstruct the game's backend, which caused the delay. However, we are currently working on a huge update in preparation for the game's full release, so please stay tuned!

