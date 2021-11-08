5.0.9 - Final Event Update

In addition to the below notes, a permanent home has been created for this event and its obtainable skill. In the Colosseum basement, there's a new currently blocked portal. When these units leave the Sha'ri Desert on the 15th, that portal will be unblocked and fully accessible for all players. That event is fixed at level 30 and has minor changes from the one currently available in the Sha'ri Desert.

I intended to release this update closer to the 15th, but decided in favor of being able to work on the permanent fixtures of Sha'ri Desert in the meantime instead. That is to say: there won't be another update until the 15th.

If you find any bugs, crashes, or anything weird, now's the time to report it! Also, do not save after encountering a bug.

5.0.9 [Build #105, Release Date: November 07, 2021]

Event:

The event enemies have been completely separated from the Veil and are at their most vulnerable! Challenge these level 30 enemies in the Sha'ri Desert until November 15th!

Bones'n'Knives no longer drops multiple copies of the Recipe Book and dialogue will not display multiple times.

New: