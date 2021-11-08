Patch notes for November 7

I was hyped by some FPS gain in November 1, so I've silently published a patch with it. That patch had the following updates:

-changed how spider bot legs works

-level load times significantly improved

-changed enemy IK - improved performance

Today, we're uploading a patch with the following changes:

-Improved some performance tasks

-Improved how Level Generation works - Load times significantly improved

-Crosshair now hides when using the pc

-Fixed overlap on Input Settings Screen

-Thick/Thin crosshair was inverted, fixed

-Added new level to EP 3. It's kinda blocky, lots of assets and things to do, very W.I.P

That's all for this patch.

I would like to take some time to talk more about the future of FDP's development.

At the beggining, 4 different episodes were expected, episodes that could be playied alone, where the game could reach it's finale after beating Episode 4. Lots of things happened since, and I've decided to make some changes on the project as a whole.

For start, I'm cutting one episode, making the game 3 episodes lengthy, and removing the option to play the episodes separately. They would be playied in a row - in a single play, and the game challenege would escalate on this 3 episodes run.

I thought a lot about the matter, and I've made ammends with it because of some key points:

I want to work more on the city content. Make new stores, new secret things, new ways of enemy showing up on the streets.

Also want to work more on the current game levels. Every one of the existing levels. They need more depth, secret things, content, replayability.

More importantly - the game will not finish after finishing the last episode. There's new content that will be added for another half of the game, kinda spoiler but it may be showed soon (maybe December).

I want like to apologize for the mess that some things are - Episode 2 and 3 levels really needs more work, and I'm rushing to shape everything ASAP. I'm also almost finishing the base parts of all levels, so I may focus on developing everything better later.

I want also to thank everyone for the patience and support.