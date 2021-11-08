 Skip to content

Legend Bowl update for 8 November 2021

Small Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some small updates and fixes to the last patch

  • Fixed field stadium shadow issue showing when field flips when not supposed to be visible.
  • Night lighting brightened compared to previous release.
  • Fixed issue with grab tackle (Left Trigger) not working as intended.
  • Added new "MISS" popup when tackle unsuccessful to give player feedback so misses don't appear has broken game logic.
  • Fixed issue where some menus and rosters would only work with primary controller to now work with ANY connected gamepad.

Patch Version 1.0.0.8

