Small Update

Some small updates and fixes to the last patch

Enjoy!

Fixed field stadium shadow issue showing when field flips when not supposed to be visible.

Night lighting brightened compared to previous release.

Fixed issue with grab tackle (Left Trigger) not working as intended.

Added new "MISS" popup when tackle unsuccessful to give player feedback so misses don't appear has broken game logic.

Fixed issue where some menus and rosters would only work with primary controller to now work with ANY connected gamepad.

Patch Version 1.0.0.8