 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Longphort update for 8 November 2021

Post Release Bug Squashing

Share · View all patches · Build 7672715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update fixes a major bug that was causing players to crash upon killing or being killed. It was related to a pre-launch update made after gathering feedback from the demo.

We hope this hasn't caused too many issues for Sea Kings and you will now be able to build your Longphort and raid the Christian in peace.

If you do encounter any further issues such as bugs, crashes or other strange behaviour please make a post in the community section where it will be addressed as soon as possible.

Happy Raiding!

Changed files in this update

Longphort Windows Depot 1683681
  • Loading history…
Longphort Mac Depot 1683682
  • Loading history…
Longphort Linux Depot 1683683
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.