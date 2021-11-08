Post Release Bug Squashing

Today's update fixes a major bug that was causing players to crash upon killing or being killed. It was related to a pre-launch update made after gathering feedback from the demo.

We hope this hasn't caused too many issues for Sea Kings and you will now be able to build your Longphort and raid the Christian in peace.

If you do encounter any further issues such as bugs, crashes or other strange behaviour please make a post in the community section where it will be addressed as soon as possible.

Happy Raiding!