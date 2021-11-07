Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 11

Hello everyone!

It's update time again.

Before we go into the content list though, I wanted to let you know that we're going to be changing the day at which we release our updates from now on. Instead of Sundays like we've been doing, we're going to start releasing them on Wednesdays, still weekly of course. So, the next update after this one will be on Wednesday the 17th.

As a plus, this also means that the next update is going to be be a big one, as we'll have more time to work on it. :)

That said, here's all the new content, improvements and fixes for this week:

Clay Pot Cooler:

A new type of large vase that can be used to store and preserve food. When charged with water, it uses evaporation to reduce the temperature inside and make its contents last longer.

Chest:

You can now craft chests with long sticks, cords and woven palm fronds. While they cannot be moved around, they have more slots than usual inventories and can be used to keep your base tidy and organised.

Candles and Torch Changes:

You can now craft tallow candles out of fat, which you can use as a longer lasting portable source of light. The torch now requires oil instead of fat, so it can be crafted in the early game.

We finally took the time to work on the guide and get it up to date! It has now been reorganised and contains basic info on all of the main mechanics, including nutrition, hydration and wounds.

Performance Improvements:

We have been working a lot on improving performance. We really wanted to fix those framerate drops that happened in the mid and late game.

We hope the difference will be noticeable!

Character and Perk Tweaks:

We have removed the standard guy and made the create new character the default option.

Renamed some of the difficulties.

We have made a few perks start unlocked so new players can start with some basic customization options.

We have lowered the cost of many perks so it's easier to unlock them and the character creator becomes practical earlier.

Made all main Halloween perks permanently available, they can now be purchased by paying moons.

Hunger Tweaks:

Wounds, fever, depression, pain and exercise have a stronger effect on appetite.

Appetite is now slower to decrease.

Changed Malnourished statuses to Underweight and emaciated to help avoid confusion.

The nutrition stat is now mostly referred to as weight and is constantly visible in the status window. This way players will be able to tell beforehand when they are on their way to becoming underweight so that they can have more time to prepare.

General Balance Tweaks:

Characters now start less thirsty, but dirtier. This will hopefully make the experience easier to new players, first by giving them more time to solve their hydration issues and second, by indirectly making them lower their temperature when they try to wash themselves of the dirt.

The stove and the bed are now craftable in any location that is indoors (such as caves).

The stove is now easier to unlock (requires only a built kiln).

We have made woven hats, baskets and chests available early, as long as you are willing to spend the time weaving palm fronds.

It is now impossible to get a fracture while climbing palm trees when your climbing skills are too high.

You can no longer cook things manually on fires!!

Bug Fixes:

Cleaning wounds with seawater no longer produces salt and it now requires more courage.

Fixed some durability issues with some items.

Made fish traps ding again.

Fixed a bug where all cards would appear greyed out after a drag and drop.

Fixed some issues with the canteen (there are still many remaining though)

Fleshes boar skin no longer says spoiled when its curation process finishes.

That's all for now. Thanks for reading!