Dark Roll: Free Kick Challenge update for 9 November 2021

Rugby Ball mode added for private matches

Build 7672582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some of you may remember the rugby ball from a community event that took place a while ago. Now the rugby ball has been added as an optional mode for private matches! If you didn't get a chance to try it out, you should! There's a brand new collectible for playing this mode, too!

Penalty Shootout shot difficulty added for private matches.

When choosing the shot difficulty for a private match, players can now pick "Penalty Shootout", which makes all of the shots to be taken from the penalty spot.

