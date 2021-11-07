 Skip to content

My Inner Darkness Is A Hot Anime Girl! update for 7 November 2021

Minor Update!

Hello everyone, my heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who bought this game, I really really appreciate the support. This update changes the following:

-Fixed most, if not all spelling and grammar mistakes

Perhaps a major update will come soon?? Either way, thanks again to everyone who supported this game, I really appreciate it.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about the game feel free to reach out to me via email at sigyaad@gmail.com or by discord (Sides#9927). Thank you and have a wonderful day!

My Inner Darkness Is A Hot Anime Girl! Content Depot 1753051
