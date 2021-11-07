(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 5

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

In this patch we recreated the entire map system, converting old fashion 2d images, into full-fledged 3d holographic representations of the entire map. With this map, the player will be able to exactly tell his and his bots' position, caves, and underground bases will be holographically projected directly onto the map, and thanks to 3d view of the map, the player is able to determine the height and slops of the map.

With the new map, we are also introducing an exploration system, players will now have to uncover the map piece by piece to see all its ins and outs, something that was asked since the beginning.

The main reason for this change is as always ease of development and long term time save. In the process of developing Penkura, we made alterations to the map in more than dozen of patches. While developing the new map the same problem appeared again and again. Too much time was wasted on the constant alteration to the 2d map, which was of course needed.

The new system will save much-needed time, as any changes made to the game level will be directly translated into the holo map, saving us time in the long run.

Besides the map system, we also made changes to how character is affected by in-game physics, speed, ground friction, slop angles, in short, player character should feel less "floaty" but the bots thanks to their anti-grav engines, should have much more freedom when moving.

Creating 3d map while translating player camera on a 2d plane, and then converting the 2d position of 2d plane on to 3d environment while raytracing from secondary camera on a angle was a complex endeavor, that is why if any developer is interested in the process of creating this system, please feel free to contact me directly via our Discord server (link below), I will be more than happy to provide few tips, and present the system in more detail.

In case of any problems with transferring the save to the new system, always feel free to contact me here on Steam in Sub Forum "Midway Branch of Penkura"

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/app/739720/discussions/4/

or contact me personally on Discord.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 5

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Player is now able to move, run, sprint, jump, and crouch when holding the map (when pressing and holding right mouse button)

◈ Complete visual and functional redone of the player map system.

◈ The Player will now see the cave, underground passages on the map.

◈ The Player map is now a fully 3d holographic representation of the current playable area, rather than pre-rendered 2d.

◈ Increased the player map accuracy to 1:1.

◈ Added map discovery system, the player will now have to manually discover parts of the map.

◈ Improved foliage rendering to eliminate poping of foliage.

◈ Added sound effects when the player opens or closes the map.

◈ Added new functionality to player personal map.

◈ Improvement to Shader of Personal Map to eliminate cursor flickering at swift movement.

◈ Increase the size of the main character Personal Map by 15%.

◈ Improved character movement physics to make it feel less "floaty".

◈ Improved bot movement physics, when jumping bot will fall much slower thanks to his own anti-grav field, and will have near full flight control when in the air.

◈ Increase personal bot map size by 60%

◈ Visual upgraded to night sky shader, the player will now see faint colorful nebulas.

◈ Bots and Main character, share the same map data, they can see and change selected markers.

◈ Added invert X and Y mouse options to the Options > Mouse Control menu, for personal holo map.

◈ Improved memory allocation of streamed texture to improve rendering on weaker machines.