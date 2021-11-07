Crab Game Content Update 1
yo,
First content update. This is a pretty small one, since I spent most of this week fixing bugs and issues, and barely had time for anything else.
A lot of you are requesting customization, so I will be working on that next, as well as more maps and gamemodes.
Networking
- Your IP can NOT be leaked anymore.
- Switched from old Steam Networking to new Steam Networking
- Your IP is masked, packets are now relayed through Steam servers, meaning your IP is safe.
- There might be some issues due to this. I had to completely swap out the old networking, but I'll work on making it run smoother!
Gamemodes
- Race - Make it to the goal before the other players
- Bustling Button - RNGesus
Maps
- Maps - Sussy Sandcastle (Race)
- Maps - Lava Climb (Race)
- Maps - Macaroni Mountain (Race)
- Maps - Saucy Stage (Bustling Buttons)
- Maps - Return to Monke [M] (Map layout by Tantan)
- Maps - Bitter beach [M]
- Maps - Karlson [M]
- Maps - Mini Beach [S]
- Maps - Mini Monke [S] (Map layout by Tantan)
Bugs
- Fixed an issue where Server Host could not hear voice chat when spectating
- Fixed an issue where log files would take up too much space (i just disabled logs lol)
- Fixed an issue where a lot more networking was being used than necessary
Accessability
- Can now change drop key in settings
- Added some server browser settings you can use to filter servers
Mac and Linux
I will try to get this done tonight, hopefully I won't run into too many issues (famous last words).
For now you can get it here:
https://danidev.itch.io/crab-game-mac-linux
