Crab Game Content Update 1

yo,

First content update. This is a pretty small one, since I spent most of this week fixing bugs and issues, and barely had time for anything else.

A lot of you are requesting customization, so I will be working on that next, as well as more maps and gamemodes.

Networking

Your IP can NOT be leaked anymore.

Switched from old Steam Networking to new Steam Networking

Your IP is masked, packets are now relayed through Steam servers, meaning your IP is safe.

There might be some issues due to this. I had to completely swap out the old networking, but I'll work on making it run smoother!

Gamemodes

Race - Make it to the goal before the other players

Bustling Button - RNGesus

Maps

Maps - Sussy Sandcastle (Race)

Maps - Lava Climb (Race)

Maps - Macaroni Mountain (Race)

Maps - Saucy Stage (Bustling Buttons)

Maps - Return to Monke [M] (Map layout by Tantan)

Maps - Bitter beach [M]

Maps - Karlson [M]

Maps - Mini Beach [S]

Maps - Mini Monke [S] (Map layout by Tantan)

Bugs

Fixed an issue where Server Host could not hear voice chat when spectating

Fixed an issue where log files would take up too much space (i just disabled logs lol)

Fixed an issue where a lot more networking was being used than necessary

Accessability

Can now change drop key in settings

Added some server browser settings you can use to filter servers

Mac and Linux

I will try to get this done tonight, hopefully I won't run into too many issues (famous last words).

For now you can get it here:

https://danidev.itch.io/crab-game-mac-linux

Thanks for playing :)