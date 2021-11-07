 Skip to content

Crab Game update for 7 November 2021

Crab Game Content Update 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

yo,

First content update. This is a pretty small one, since I spent most of this week fixing bugs and issues, and barely had time for anything else.

A lot of you are requesting customization, so I will be working on that next, as well as more maps and gamemodes.

Networking
  • Your IP can NOT be leaked anymore.
  • Switched from old Steam Networking to new Steam Networking
  • Your IP is masked, packets are now relayed through Steam servers, meaning your IP is safe.
  • There might be some issues due to this. I had to completely swap out the old networking, but I'll work on making it run smoother!
Gamemodes
  • Race - Make it to the goal before the other players
  • Bustling Button - RNGesus
Maps
  • Maps - Sussy Sandcastle (Race)
  • Maps - Lava Climb (Race)
  • Maps - Macaroni Mountain (Race)
  • Maps - Saucy Stage (Bustling Buttons)
  • Maps - Return to Monke [M] (Map layout by Tantan)
  • Maps - Bitter beach [M]
  • Maps - Karlson [M]
  • Maps - Mini Beach [S]
  • Maps - Mini Monke [S] (Map layout by Tantan)
Bugs
  • Fixed an issue where Server Host could not hear voice chat when spectating
  • Fixed an issue where log files would take up too much space (i just disabled logs lol)
  • Fixed an issue where a lot more networking was being used than necessary
Accessability
  • Can now change drop key in settings
  • Added some server browser settings you can use to filter servers
Mac and Linux

I will try to get this done tonight, hopefully I won't run into too many issues (famous last words).

For now you can get it here:

https://danidev.itch.io/crab-game-mac-linux

Thanks for playing :)

Changed files in this update

