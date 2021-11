We hope you enjoyed our 2021 Halloween Event as much as we enjoyed making it for you! And you can be sure it'll be back next year!

For now, The Truck Game is back in "regular mode", with some sweet updates:

New Clickables: Chickens! Barn! Flowers! And more!

Brand new Crane Mission Puzzle

The game now launches in Full Screen mode!

But note: there's a secret hotkey, F, if you want to toggle between windowed and full screen mode.