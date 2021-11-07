Chapter 14 - Max's Big Climax - Is available now! The game is finished!

Max's Big Bust 2 - Max's Bigger Bust is now finished!

The final chapter, Max's Big Climax is available now, and a lot of craziness happens. We won't spoil what happens here, but there might be some fusion, there might be a big magical showdown, and there might be an incredibly tense puzzle section. We're really happy with how this update turned out.

We can't believe it, but the game is now done! We've tested the latest build and the story content is now 100% complete, but we're on standby to fix any bugs or errors if they crop up. If you run into anything strange, let us know!

This isn't the end of Max's adventures in Axon City, and we've already started work on our next game. Next up is another RPG in the same vein as Alluna and Brie, starring everyone's favourite battle robot S.E.R.A. We've also got another VN in the works, but we'll save that announcement for another date.

Thanks to everyone who supported the game, reported bugs, left us some feedback, or just played the game. The reception to Max 2 has been fantastic so far, and we plan to keep making more games like this well into the future. There's a lot of exciting things in store, so stay tuned!

Cheers

Lach