Un-Hallowed Update



We’ve smashed all the pumpkins and tossed the skulls into the void. The killbots rolled up all their toilet paper, and repackaged it for the upcoming Black-Friday sales. The Reaperbots went back to reaping, leaving their angel and demon costumes behind. Bigbots, Neobots, and Medicbots boxed up their costumes, and the snipers put their tutus in the closet. The Commando bot still likes to wear his kabuto from time to time, and the Dross will always be pirates, whether they look the part or not.

We had a fun time, laying waste to the souls of puny mortals, and we hope you had a good October too. This update rolls back many of the cosmetic changes we added for the Hallowed Update, and adds a few new cosmetic pieces to give the robots a little more character.

We’ve also improved the Frompcoin. It originated as a rewards program to encourage people to keep drinking Fromp. But the demand for Frompmerch placed Frompcoin on the world stage. Unlike previous rewards programs, the Frompcoin had a real world value, and the mining of it soon became an industry in itself. Frompcoin soon became the preferred currency of our solar system. No one trades in Rupees and GP anymore, It’s Frompcoin all the way!

Changes:

Added Frompcoin with Holo Effect

Added gibs for money crates

Added randomised accessories for the Sniper units

Added randomised accessories for the Killbot units

Added randomised accessories for the Grenadier units

Added a random chance for the Commandobots’ kabuto

Switched out Pumpkins and skulls for their original crates

Removed the Giant Pumpkins

Darkened materials in the 4 torches Map