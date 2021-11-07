 Skip to content

RetroArch update for 7 November 2021

RetroArch v1.9.13

CHEEVOS/MSVC2010: Add Cheevos support

CRT/SWITCHRES: Fixes some issue where scaling is incorrect in some video modes for CRT output.

FRAMEDELAY: Add ‘Automatic Frame Delay’ option

INPUT: Add ‘All users control the menu’ setting – any gamepad can control the menu when this is enabled. Only limitation right now is that only player 1 can toggle the menu, but any set Menu Toggle Controller Combo will work fine for all users, so this should be acceptable for now

INPUT/UDEV: Fix Dolphin bar and safeguard against not adding devices with no mouse or touch buttons detected

NETPLAY/CLI: -C/–connect commandline fix

NETPLAY: Other improvements

NETPLAY: Remove forced disconnection on unknown netplay command – will be backwards compatible with any version that removed this disconnect. instead of disconnecting, we just read the data and ignore, like most network implementations do

TASKS/CHEEVOS: Replace coroutines with tasks/thread

TASKS/DATABASE/EXPLORE: Initialise ‘Explore’ menu on a background thread – no more stall when hovering over the Explore tab

