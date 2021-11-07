Update, fixes and free skins!

Share · View all patches · Build 7671870 · Last edited 7 November 2021 – 17:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello dear officers!

In our latest update we fixed and changed some stuff in our game! We want to thank you for all your's suggestions and bugs reports!

What have changed?

-Fixed bug that caused blocking in the locker room at the beginning of the day by Side Quest - Thieves

-Fixed a bug where the document could not be picked up in the document checking routine

-Added the ability to assign Sprint and Crouch keys

-A lot of languages and text errors have been corrected

-Added the ability to skip cutscenes

-The appearance of purchased workstations in the Workshop has been improved

-Fixed the positioning of NPCs using purchased workstations in the Workshop

-Now you can name your prisoners in your own language

-Fixed a bug that prevented the max strenght from being maxed out

-Added the ability to change the costumes of block B prisoners in the shop

Also every player can get a free set of special skins for prisoners!

Like the one from "Octopus Game" mode or classic black-white stripped one!

But you must achieve level 3 in game to do so!







Best regards,

Prison Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/



