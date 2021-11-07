Patch Update v2.0.1

Ok, so we've been live for two days and here's our first update for all the little bugs and usability issues flagged by our amazing community so far!

This patch update resolves a number of bugs and addresses a few QoL issues:

Bugfixes

Bakery UVs on door being roof colour

Broken state from guild hall destroyed during active quest with no other buildings

This one (while a real edge case) was a bit nasty because it would mess up your save file so if you're a victim of this one you may have to reset your save file.

Guild hall being destructible during tutorial

Big oversight, because you'd have to start the tutorial again, but with no way to ensure you'd be able to progress - also if you did this, you'll may have to reset your save file.

Guild hall destruction not playing sound

Terrain regeneration on end-game causing loud "pop"

Basically EVERY tree playing its pop sound at once can be deafening.

Click playing during loading screen

"librarys" not pluralised correctly in guild requests

Controller input fighting with keyboard

People with a controller device plugged in may have found they had sluggish mouse or keyboard controls.

Book canvas disabled on start

Broken game state from multiple input sources

Diviner request events missing copy

Improvements

Escape key now deselects selected buildings and cards

Some updates ahead of controller support for UI navigation

Again, thanks everyone so much for your patience and we're so fortunate to have players that take the time to report bugs and give us feedback.

If you see something, say something, and we'll get to fixing it as so as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!

Cheers,

The Caps Collective Team