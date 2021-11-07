Update "Meeting in russian"

8 story missions and new locations😃. All of this is available right now in the No School No Rules update😎

The stairs to the third and fourth floors are now open. Drunken builders continue to improve the interior of the school, but in vain. After all, the senior classes are already preparing to put their own order there. "

The computer science class invites everyone to learn the basics of computer skills. But we all understand that modern schoolchildren understand everything better than the computer science teacher himself. Therefore, he installs moonshine equipment disguised as personal computers. While he is too busy with the affairs of his alcohol cartel, so he is hiding from everyone, but this is temporary😏

And the sweetest thing🍒. 8 story missions to eliminate teachers and more😈. This is just a small part of what awaits you next. And the cutscenes will definitely not leave anyone indifferent.

In addition, a part of the pumping mechanics and a pumping system for the protagonist were implemented. Added first aid kits and other surprises for all players🎁.

We are currently working on improving existing and new missions, writing dialogs and testing the game for all existing bugs.

Some of the missions you can already enjoy in this cool update🔥. And if you have ideas for missions, then we will always be glad to hear them👍🏻