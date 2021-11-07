0.416.2 - Memory Leak

New hardware simulation provider

Electro Ride Systems won their bid for the deployment of spaceflight simulation software to Enceladian Shipyards, replacing the well-known Nakamura Dynamics spaceflight simulators. Spokespeople for ERS assured us that their 3.0 simulation software is as accurate as their competitor’s, and features a comparative simulation mode. Nakamura has challenged the validity of the bid, citing insufficient resolution to meet the contract parameters.

Subcontractor records leaked

An anonymous hacker leaked all Enceladus Corp subcontractor records, including estimated excavation yields, financial status and other private documents. Local ATLAS operatives launched a full-scale investigation hinting at possible AI connection. Enceladus representatives refused to comment.

An investigation into the reckless endangerment of crew health and safety found a surprising resolution, as an Enceladus Corp Board of Inquiry exonerated a captain who permitted a crewman to perform EVA repairs on a derelict to prepare it for intralunar transit. While experts from Enceladus shipyard regard such operations as near-suicidal, this new precedent opens up new opportunities - and new risks - for unlicensed salvage operations.

Maintenance Records