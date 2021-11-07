New save system and how to fix missing IO components

The save menu has been upgraded with the following features:
- Folder support
- Use filenames up to 45 characters
- Add descriptions to your schematics
- Rename custom components without having them disappear in your architectures
- Get a warning before deleting custom components that are also in architectures
Soon to come will be allowing nested components in the component factory.
Also a bug was fixed that might have caused your input or output component to get deleted. If you are stuck on a level with messed up IO components, do the following:
- Go to the save menu and create a new schematic
- Copy paste your work to the schematic
- Delete the old one
Changed files in this update