 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Turing Complete update for 7 November 2021

New save system and how to fix missing IO components

Share · View all patches · Build 7671395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The save menu has been upgraded with the following features:

  • Folder support
  • Use filenames up to 45 characters
  • Add descriptions to your schematics
  • Rename custom components without having them disappear in your architectures
  • Get a warning before deleting custom components that are also in architectures

Soon to come will be allowing nested components in the component factory.

Also a bug was fixed that might have caused your input or output component to get deleted. If you are stuck on a level with messed up IO components, do the following:

  1. Go to the save menu and create a new schematic
  2. Copy paste your work to the schematic
  3. Delete the old one

Changed files in this update

MacOs Depot 1444482
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1444483
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1444484
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.