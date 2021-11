Mik 0.3.5

Hey, Stefan here.

This will be not that big of a feature update but I or we now know in which direction it is going.

It originally was a FPS game but now it´s going into a parkour direction with some elements from the game Portal.

Features

Wallrunnig

Smoother Sliding

Level 3 and 4 reworked so you can use the new abilities.

Bugfixes

You can´t see trough walls in Level 4 anymore and also can´t glitch out of the map

Hope you have fun with the new update ( :