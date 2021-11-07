Hello.

The update took too long.

We apologize again to those who have been waiting.

Many scenarios have been added and changed in this update.

We recommend that you play the game again from the beginning.

Here are some important things to note in this update.

The Guro depot scenario is not included this time. We will add it as soon as possible.

We will add it as soon as possible. All scenarios and trains are open.

We decided that the unlock factor was not appropriate because the future scenario is going to have a lot of fluctuations.

We decided that the unlock factor was not appropriate because the future scenario is going to have a lot of fluctuations. Since the temporal background of the game is 2019, the Gyeongbu Line express scenario is set to depart from Yongsan.

As the map has been extended, the capacity has increased significantly, and the initial loading time has also increased slightly.

Update details

The map has been extended. (Yeongdeungpo~Geumcheon-gu Office Station, about 10km)

New scenarios have been added and most of the scenarios have been changed.

Two old-styled trains have been added.

KTX Sancheon (HTX 2) train has been added as a cross train.

Some train modeling has been improved.

The phenomenon that signal lights are not recognizable from a distance has been fixed.

Known issues

Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the Yongsan depot.

The car number displayed on the cab of the old-styled train is different.

There is a phenomenon that parts of the outside of the train appear bright at night.

In the future, we will develop in the direction of small and frequent updates.

Thank you for waiting so long.