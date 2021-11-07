Local Multiplayer is here! +lots of tweaks, updates and fixes

Hello, generous humans! I've got a big update for you, available now, which adds support for playing with up to 4 players on the same computer! You and 3 friends can all play together online, either in a private lobby or the public one. That's right, everyone can play online from just one computer! In addition, the game will now support Steam Remote Play Together, so you can share the fun with anyone you like, near or far!

Y'all asked for it, and I'm happy to be able to make this happen for y'all. This is a huge update and I think it will add a lot of value to your purchase of the game. You can play with others either using up to 4 controllers, or you can use the keyboard for player 1 and up to 3 controllers for the other players.

In addition to that, I've also made a lot of improvements to the server, improved performance of the game, fixed some bugs, made some small tweaks to the camera movement, and updated the music with some new lines and more even volume. You can see the detailed list of changes at the bottom.

As usual, I am happy to hear any feedback you have on how the game is progressing and anything you'd like to see. Message me on socials or reply to this or any post, or in the forums. If you are going to be in the Sacramento, CA area during Dec 18-19, I'll be at the Sac Gamers Expo demoing Shell Out Showdown in person. Stop by and say hi, I'd love to chat with you and play a few rounds!

Thanks so much for all the support and I sincerely hope you enjoy this update. ^_^

Here are the detailed updates for this release: