Hi friends,

From the community you have asked us to improve the graphic section of the game. We listened to you and got to work on version 1.2 of Kate Don't Wait, which includes improved graphics and animations.

Changes:

-Improved graphics: especially in some scenes on the Island.

-New sprites of the zombie and the parrot.

-More fluid and colorful animations.

We leave you a new screenshot:

We hope you like it.