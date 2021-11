Share · View all patches · Build 7669768 · Last edited 7 November 2021 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy

The Lost Ark Closed Beta servers came down on November 6 at 10:00 PM PDT for a hotfix. Downtime is estimated to last up to 2 hours.

Issues being addressed in this hotfix:

Improved performance and stuttering issues that were being caused by Area chat usage under certain circumstances.

Stats & damage now scale appropriately in PvP for characters under level 50.