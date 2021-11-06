Tutorial added, Sensitivity options and New skeleton

Hello fellow Jumpers!

He heard you loud and clearly, some people were struggling with the concept of the game so we decided to create a brand new Tutorial level which you get asked if you want to play before loading into the main game.

We have also added the Tutorial Level as a separate Time Trial map for you to play and compete for the best time on with an accompanying global steam leaderboard.

In addition to this we figured out how to dynamically change the sensitivity of the camera so we have added options in the menu to change both the X axis and Y axis sensitivities. These settings will be saved automatically when you close out of the settings menu.

Lastly we have done a complete rework of the animation infrastructure of the Character making it so that we in the future can much more easily add more models, characters and of course skins to the game as some people have wished for already!

Thanks for the patience! I am a one man team working on this game on the side as a hobby so I hope you all enjoy it. Feel free to interact on the community pages and start speedrunning the game!

Thank you all for playing!