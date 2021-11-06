Update 0.0.606.67

Share · View all patches · Build 7669761 · Last edited 6 November 2021 – 21:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Change the initial difficulty level setting of the game

Fixed the possible crash when built flight number in schedule page

Fixed the problem that the flight plan can still be deleted after the flight plan is activated

Fixed an error while clear the flight plan table

Deal with fatal bug caused by three sections connecting flights

Fix the problem that the flight number is not reset after modifying the plan

Improved income statement

Support circular shift scheduling function

Pay attention to that the save file may be damaged after the game is updated



更改游戏初始难度级别设置

修复航班号建立时可能出现的闪退问题

修复飞行计划激活后仍然可以删除航班计划的问题

修复清空飞行计划表时出现错误的问题

处理三段联程航班引发的致命BUG

修复修改计划后，航班号没有复位的问题

改进损益表

支持循环排班功能