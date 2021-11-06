Update 0.0.606.67

Change the initial difficulty level setting of the game
Fixed the possible crash when built flight number in schedule page
Fixed the problem that the flight plan can still be deleted after the flight plan is activated
Fixed an error while clear the flight plan table
Deal with fatal bug caused by three sections connecting flights
Fix the problem that the flight number is not reset after modifying the plan
Improved income statement
Support circular shift scheduling function
Pay attention to that the save file may be damaged after the game is updated
更改游戏初始难度级别设置
修复航班号建立时可能出现的闪退问题
修复飞行计划激活后仍然可以删除航班计划的问题
修复清空飞行计划表时出现错误的问题
处理三段联程航班引发的致命BUG
修复修改计划后，航班号没有复位的问题
改进损益表
支持循环排班功能
