A Free Bonus Game

Sometime after the end of working on Zombie Slayers, I started making a multiplayer game in which one of the players is a monster chasing others who have to complete all the objectives in order to win. It doesn't look breathtaking but it's quite fun to play with your friends.

I originally planned to release it on Steam but eventually, gave up and so I thought I could give it to you for free. All you have to do is go into Zombie Slayers properties, then to BETAS and there enter this password: youwontcrackit. You should have access to a different branch that contains the said game.

Hopefully, you will have some fun with it.

Cheers,

Mateusz Makles