 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Zombie Slayers update for 6 November 2021

A Free Bonus Game

Share · View all patches · Build 7669739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sometime after the end of working on Zombie Slayers, I started making a multiplayer game in which one of the players is a monster chasing others who have to complete all the objectives in order to win. It doesn't look breathtaking but it's quite fun to play with your friends.

I originally planned to release it on Steam but eventually, gave up and so I thought I could give it to you for free. All you have to do is go into Zombie Slayers properties, then to BETAS and there enter this password: youwontcrackit. You should have access to a different branch that contains the said game.

Hopefully, you will have some fun with it.

Cheers,

Mateusz Makles

Changed files in this update

Zombie Slayers Content Depot 1203601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.