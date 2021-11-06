 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 6 November 2021

Game patch 1.1.7

Game patch 1.1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This update's main intent is to take care of a couple of AI oversights. It should save from frustration in cases where the AI seemingly starts behaving differently, compared to your previous reset.

Version 1.1.7:

  • suspicious (not alert) goons are now a little bit easier to evade
  • improved savefile preview image saving
  • fixed enemies in 'suspicion' state not saving & restoring the amount of times they've heard a sound when loading, resulting in incorrect AI behavior

