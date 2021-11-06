Game patch 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7669674 · Last edited 6 November 2021 – 20:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This update's main intent is to take care of a couple of AI oversights. It should save from frustration in cases where the AI seemingly starts behaving differently, compared to your previous reset.

Version 1.1.7:

suspicious (not alert) goons are now a little bit easier to evade

improved savefile preview image saving

fixed enemies in 'suspicion' state not saving & restoring the amount of times they've heard a sound when loading, resulting in incorrect AI behavior

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!