Game patch 1.1.7

Hey folks!
This update's main intent is to take care of a couple of AI oversights. It should save from frustration in cases where the AI seemingly starts behaving differently, compared to your previous reset.
Version 1.1.7:
- suspicious (not alert) goons are now a little bit easier to evade
- improved savefile preview image saving
- fixed enemies in 'suspicion' state not saving & restoring the amount of times they've heard a sound when loading, resulting in incorrect AI behavior
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
