Black Forest update for 6 November 2021

Big Bag of Bugfixes

Build 7669657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completely reworked the way the game handles time, which should solve many animation and AI issues related to accelerated time or pause
  • All buildings now have construction sounds
  • Smithy has a sound effect when work is being done there
  • Church now rings the bell at noon.
  • Balance: Defending the church in Karenfang now more difficult
  • Fixed unintended refugees in Hellhafen
  • Fixed watchtower directions for good, finally.
  • Fixed: No longer possible to man destroyed wells or watchtowers
  • Fixed: Peasants eaten calculations, especially if building is destroyed

