- Completely reworked the way the game handles time, which should solve many animation and AI issues related to accelerated time or pause
- All buildings now have construction sounds
- Smithy has a sound effect when work is being done there
- Church now rings the bell at noon.
- Balance: Defending the church in Karenfang now more difficult
- Fixed unintended refugees in Hellhafen
- Fixed watchtower directions for good, finally.
- Fixed: No longer possible to man destroyed wells or watchtowers
- Fixed: Peasants eaten calculations, especially if building is destroyed
Black Forest update for 6 November 2021
Big Bag of Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
