1.1.2 is out now! - Mid-run saving/continuing, and a whole bunch of fixes!

I know that I begin most patch notes like this, but thank you for your patience again! I know the game is still rough around the edges, so making fixes is still my top priority. Here's what's changed in version 1.1.2!:

! NEW FEATURES, CHANGES, AND FIXES BELOW MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR GAME CONTENT !

NEW CONTENT AND FEATURES

Runs now save during floor transitions. You can now quit the game and resume from the start of whatever floor you're on later! CHANGES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Digby's default Baseball Bat projectiles now move faster and can destroy enemy projectiles

Amplified the movement and reload speed bonuses from Digby's combo

Digby's combo timer now lasts a second longer

Digby's combo timer now gets extended somewhat more when going between rooms if it's below a certain threshold

Digby now heals at the end of a combo with a minimum of 10 kills (15 kill-minimum before)

Made it more apparent when Digby heals at the end of a combo

Digby's character description now mentions his ability to double-jump

Bullets now do less damage after bouncing

Adjusted the collision detection area for elevators

"Error" now shuffles your weapon every 3 seconds

The "Chrysus Medallion" item no longer takes money away from you during scenes where you cannot move

Reworked "Coupon" so that it now applies to all types of shops, but it only takes effect after entering a shop for the first time

"Satellite Strike" now has a higher chance to activate upon entering a room

"Caramel Bunny" and "Rainbow Bunny" items now stack

Changed the descriptions of the "Satellite Strike" and "Pocket Launcher" to be more accurate

FIXES

Made several fixes to the level generation system that should fix most freezes during level transitions

Fixed a softlock caused by the player somehow leaving the teleporter crystal room as the teleporting animation is in progress

Fixed a bug where the "Superglue" item would allow Fuji and Digby to carry weapons they normally wouldn't be able to

Fixed a bug where "Coupon" wouldn't apply to Doctor shops correctly

Fixed an error with the "Error" item (heh) where it would swap your weapon every half-second rather than the intended amount of time

Fixed a bug where "Liquid Luck" would allow some item effects to activate despite not having them

Fixed a bug where holding "Lighter" as Lydia would cause her Pepper Spray projectiles to not burn all the time

Fixed an issue with characters moving slower when using a gamepad

Fixed a bug with Lydia's reward items spawning inside walls when the player stands too close to the edges of the room

Fixed an issue where Mumba wouldn't receive a maximum health boost when purchasing health upgrades from the Doctor shop

Cordelia is now guaranteed not to appear to pick you up during the Chunks fight if you have the Antidote

The outline that appears over your crosshair when holding the "Cube" weapon no longer appears during level transitions

Made some optimizations to the way the game handles items and their effects

Several optimizations for how the game handles audio and textures

Chunks can no longer superjump

Finally, one last note is that the beta branch for the game is now available to everyone. The beta branch contains the latest builds of the game before they're out officially, so you'll be able to play with the latest fixes, features, etc. as they're put up on Steam for testing. The beta builds will NOT, however, include new content updates. To access the Dead Estate beta, all you need to do is:

Find Dead Estate in your Steam library

Right click it and hit 'Properties'

Go to 'Betas', select "public_beta - Public beta", and you should be good to go!

The public beta is currently on version 1.1.2 as well, so there aren't any differences between it and the current release build right now, but this is just for future reference.

On top of these fixes, we're also about to start work on the game's first MAJOR content update, as described in the last few posts. This should hopefully be out in January! The Halloween update was essentially just a sampler of what's to come. Again, I'm still gonna continue to work on fixes and I'll keep trying to put a patch out once or twice a week.

Things might slow down towards the start of December due to the college semester ending, but that shouldn't last long at all. Thank you all for your continued support and patience with this project, it really means a lot!