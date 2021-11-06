v1.1.0 Update + JERRY MODE

Hey everyone! v1.1.0 is here (for Windows) and brings some new features - including Jerry Mode, which is unlocked after beating the game once. Jerry has lower gravity and acceleration and gets knocked back further by enemies, but his low gravity gives him a higher backflip and more leeway with skips. Platforming is floatier, but combat is slightly harder. Consider it "diet hard mode."

macOS + Linux versions will be updated within the coming days.

NEW FEATURES

-border artwork by @catstorm26 can be toggled in config

-unlockable JERRY MODE after beating the game once (must reach ending + results screen to unlock)

-jerry has lower gravity and acceleration

-selectable when creating a new file

-altered npc dialogue and ending as jerry

-slightly different pivoting/hurt sfx

-npc text can now be sped up by holding the jump button

-fullscreen toggle saves/loads properly now

OTHER CHANGES

-hell well to graveyard skip no longer possible but you can access the area earlier than normal

-hell well entrance is shorter so you can get over it now

-3rd doublejump in hell well counts as its own double jump now, increasing total double jumps to 4

-secret graveyard rerouted to drop player back in field outskirts

^-the existing exit into the vortex now requires 365 kills

-thunderbird redesigned & changed to mechagryphon

^-change reflected in bestiary, credits, monster cast & name popup

-keys added to bandroom area to prevent a softlock if entered from soccer field without backflip

-blocked off entrance to dark vortex from binky room

-dark vortex main entrance is a little higher up

-sasquatch hp 40 -> 50

-sasquatch makes another sound when he dies

-great demon (catacombs boss) has been heavily reworked to be easier with most weapons

^-great demon hp 40 -> 45

^-turret hp 6 -> 1

^-turrets will reset when hp reaches a certain threshold, and increase in number (up to 7)

^-turrets now start further away but close in as boss hp is depleted

^-scythe attack has new animation & sound cue

^-overall fight is much more fair and fun to play

-terry now has a tail in crowbar attack animations

-spider scythe is now visible when enemy is darkened

-save points now only restore your hp once per game load/respawn

-reloading the game no longer restores your hp (you must use the save point's one restore)

-collisions fixed in wary skies entrance

-sword weapon hit3 damage 2.5 -> 1 (rip)

-slingshot bullets & sword slashes can't hit darkened physics enemies anymore

-whip now costs 0 coins instead of 90 (now matches other non-shop weapons)

-amalgam-nation now waits to shoot fireballs until within view

-laser bullets have 1 more animation frame before firing

-hitting a wall with the scythe doesn't send you as high

-hammer weapon damage 1.25 -> 1.5

-nunchaku weapon damage 0.66 -> 0.75

-scythe weapon damage 3-> 2.5

-entrance to monster rave moved inward (easier to figure out)

-lochness monster stun time lowered

-fireballs have slightly smaller hitbox

-slingshot weapon charged damage 0.67 -> 1

-fixed terry's victory jump sprite

-corrected cellar area name above catacombs entrance

-removed the ladder platform in the aliengator boss arena since it made fighting the head too easy

-meteor hammer weapon cost 0 -> 40