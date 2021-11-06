v1.1.0 Update + JERRY MODE

Hey everyone! v1.1.0 is here (for Windows) and brings some new features - including Jerry Mode, which is unlocked after beating the game once. Jerry has lower gravity and acceleration and gets knocked back further by enemies, but his low gravity gives him a higher backflip and more leeway with skips. Platforming is floatier, but combat is slightly harder. Consider it "diet hard mode."
macOS + Linux versions will be updated within the coming days.
NEW FEATURES
-border artwork by @catstorm26 can be toggled in config
-unlockable JERRY MODE after beating the game once (must reach ending + results screen to unlock)
-jerry has lower gravity and acceleration
-selectable when creating a new file
-altered npc dialogue and ending as jerry
-slightly different pivoting/hurt sfx
-npc text can now be sped up by holding the jump button
-fullscreen toggle saves/loads properly now
OTHER CHANGES
-hell well to graveyard skip no longer possible but you can access the area earlier than normal
-hell well entrance is shorter so you can get over it now
-3rd doublejump in hell well counts as its own double jump now, increasing total double jumps to 4
-secret graveyard rerouted to drop player back in field outskirts
^-the existing exit into the vortex now requires 365 kills
-thunderbird redesigned & changed to mechagryphon
^-change reflected in bestiary, credits, monster cast & name popup
-keys added to bandroom area to prevent a softlock if entered from soccer field without backflip
-blocked off entrance to dark vortex from binky room
-dark vortex main entrance is a little higher up
-sasquatch hp 40 -> 50
-sasquatch makes another sound when he dies
-great demon (catacombs boss) has been heavily reworked to be easier with most weapons
^-great demon hp 40 -> 45
^-turret hp 6 -> 1
^-turrets will reset when hp reaches a certain threshold, and increase in number (up to 7)
^-turrets now start further away but close in as boss hp is depleted
^-scythe attack has new animation & sound cue
^-overall fight is much more fair and fun to play
-terry now has a tail in crowbar attack animations
-spider scythe is now visible when enemy is darkened
-save points now only restore your hp once per game load/respawn
-reloading the game no longer restores your hp (you must use the save point's one restore)
-collisions fixed in wary skies entrance
-sword weapon hit3 damage 2.5 -> 1 (rip)
-slingshot bullets & sword slashes can't hit darkened physics enemies anymore
-whip now costs 0 coins instead of 90 (now matches other non-shop weapons)
-amalgam-nation now waits to shoot fireballs until within view
-laser bullets have 1 more animation frame before firing
-hitting a wall with the scythe doesn't send you as high
-hammer weapon damage 1.25 -> 1.5
-nunchaku weapon damage 0.66 -> 0.75
-scythe weapon damage 3-> 2.5
-entrance to monster rave moved inward (easier to figure out)
-lochness monster stun time lowered
-fireballs have slightly smaller hitbox
-slingshot weapon charged damage 0.67 -> 1
-fixed terry's victory jump sprite
-corrected cellar area name above catacombs entrance
-removed the ladder platform in the aliengator boss arena since it made fighting the head too easy
-meteor hammer weapon cost 0 -> 40
